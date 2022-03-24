Welcome to Field Notes, The Alexander City Outlook's member-exclusive newsletter delivered every Thursday to your inbox.
The Tallapoosa County Republican Party's spring social Tuesday evening was the last event Rep. Mo Brooks got to enjoy as former president Donald Trump's endorsement for the U.S. Senate.
“Do you want to know who supports Donald Trump?” Brooks asked party members Tuesday. “I cut three checks in 2016 [and] 2020 to help him get elected. In turn he endorsed me in 2018, 2020 and now in 2022.”
On Wednesday, Trump stated he was withdrawing his endorsement, referencing Brooks's speech at a rally last year urging Trump supporters to move on from the 2020 presidential election.
A recent poll, published a day before the withdrawal, shows Brooks trailing behind Katie Britt and Will Durant in the Republican race to replace Senator Richard Shelby (R-AL).
• No one was injured when a pick-up truck lodged itself in the dining room of a house on State Highway 49 Tuesday evening. The driver was not the first to strike a Dadeville residence during (or shortly before) a Dadeville City Council meeting, the last incident being only four weeks ago.
• Tallapoosa River Fest returns for a second year in June, allowing paddlers to enjoy the Tallapoosa River's Shoal and Cahaba lilies in full bloom.
• Two long-awaited school construction projects come to a close this month. Last week, Dadeville High School cut the ribbon on its football fieldhouse, and on Thursday, Alexander City Schools will unveil its new addition on Jim Pearson Elementary School.