Alexander City Schools superintendent Dr. Keith Lankford waited until about 55 minutes into the hour-long "State of Education" luncheon hosted by the chamber of commerce Tuesday to reveal something of an open secret among local officials for the past few weeks — Benjamin Russell High School will be built over the Sportplex baseball fields.
So what does this mean for America's Pastime? Parks and rec director Sonny Wilson clarified on Facebook:
"As Park and Rec director. I assure you that if this happens we will not be [losing] fields. We will have better facilities. This is the early stages. Nothing has been decided for sure. Please don't make a judgement until everything is finalized. This could be huge for all involved. I will always look out for the youth. Thank you. Please feel free to call me and give me your ideas. Like I said this is in the early stages."
Bullet points
• Madix, Inc. appears to be back online after being hit with a ransomware attack earlier this month, disabling its website and halting production.
• A bucket truck taken out of commission by the City of Dadeville for safety reasons last month has been put back in service for the express purpose of hanging Christmas decorations. The vehicle is still banned for tree-trimming use.
• Fifty-nine percent of Central Alabama Community College fall enrollees are women, according to a PowerPoint slide presented by CACC president Jeff Lynn, echoing the national trend of an increasingly female degree-holding population.
• If you were at the Dadeville tree-lighting ceremony and thought you saw a massive fireball streak across the sky behind the Tallapoosa County Courthouse, you were not hallucinating. At 5:49 p.m. C.T. Sunday NASA sighted a meteor 48 miles above Greene County, travelling 23 miles before disintegrating 28 miles above a field near Akron.
