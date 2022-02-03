Welcome to Field Notes, The Alexander City Outlook's member-exclusive newsletter delivered every Thursday to your inbox.
When it comes to fashion, Alexander City is about a century ahead of its time.
A recent GQ article declared vintage Russell Athletic "the hottest sweatshirt on the planet," adding, "before Yeezy Gap, there was Russell Athletic."
GQ writer Gerald Ortiz also credits the brand for inventing the crewneck, though according to Ortiz, the inventor was "Benjamin Russell, Jr., a pro football player" in 1926. "That's the kind of baked-in heritage and authenticity you simply can't put a price on."
But various fact-checking attempts by The Outlook found that at best, the son of Russell Manufacturing founder Benjamin Russell — Benjamin C., not Jr. — may have played for the University of Alabama, but not pro, and at worst, the whole story is a myth.
Either way, check your closets for any Russell Athletic surplus, which may be worth $55 on Etsy.
• Westwater Resources has received its site-grading permit, allowing plant construction to "proceed on time," CEO Chris Jones said in a statement Tuesday. Assuming the timeline holds, Alabama Graphite Products will begin production in early 2023.
• Emergency units were dispatched to Jim Pearson Elementary School Tuesday, in what ended up being a false fire alarm triggered by construction dust.
• Alexander City Schools COVID-19 cases have declined spectacularly in the past two weeks. Five students and staff were COVID-positive as of Wednesday afternoon, down from 163 on Jan. 18.
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...A portion of central Alabama, including the following
counties, Autauga, Bibb, Calhoun, Chambers, Cherokee, Chilton,
Clay, Cleburne, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore, Etowah, Jefferson, Lee,
Lowndes, Macon, Montgomery, Perry, Randolph, Shelby, St. Clair,
Talladega and Tallapoosa.
* WHEN...Through Friday morning.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Periods of heavy rainfall are expected into Thursday night
and early Friday. An additional one to three inches, of so,
of rain is possible.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
