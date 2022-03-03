Welcome to Field Notes, The Alexander City Outlook's member-exclusive newsletter delivered every Thursday to your inbox.
On Friday, the City of Alexander City and the Alexander City Board of Education reached an agreement on the funding and location of a new Benjamin Russell High School campus.
For those of you who have lost the plot — understandable, if you were at Friday's meeting or have spent any time on Facebook — here's what you need to know.
Where is the new high school being built?
On Friday, the city agreed to sell up to 88 acres of the roughly 200-acre Sportplex to the school board for $600,000. School superintendent Dr. Keith Lankford said the exact boundaries of the parcel have not been surveyed yet but it will be near the softball fields, "towards the back of the Sportplex."
How much will it cost?
In total, the school board plans to raise about $74.5 million in bonds for the project. About $48 million of that was raised in the first bond issue; Friday's deal allows the board to borrow another $26.5 million.
Where is the money coming from?
Bonds are repaid in city and county sales tax and property tax. Alexander City Schools' cut of city sales tax is currently capped at $750,000 annually, but as agreed Friday, that cap will be removed starting in October 2023.
What will happen to the U.S. 280/Highway 63 property?
The school board has agreed to give that property to the city "for and in consideration of" the sales tax amendment and other aspects of the deal, such as consultation on roadways and infrastructure, agreed upon by the city.
Bullet points
• The Town of Camp Hill will consider renaming Old Highway 280 the "Gray-Norris Memorial Highway" in memory of two former residents and victims of two separate lynchings. Mayor Messiah-Williams Cole said he'd prefer to rename Wilson Street and Slaughter Avenue but didn't want to risk a $50,000 fine for violating the 2017 Alabama Memorial Preservation Act.
• An anonymous benefactor showed their appreciation for Central Alabama Community College recently by donating $200,000 to the school, with the instruction to spend it on students in need.
The location of the new Benjamin Russell High School has been up in the air in recent months. Now, the BOE and city have reached an agreement to swap purchased land, in exchange for $600,000 being paid to the city.