Welcome to Field Notes, The Alexander City Outlook's member-exclusive newsletter delivered every Thursday to your inbox.
Alexander City mayor Woody Baird went on a mini PR blitz ahead of Monday's council meeting to explain the City of Alexander City's recent sewer rate increase.
In a phone video uploaded to the city's Facebook, Baird said Sugar Creek Wastewater Treatment plant was largely propped up by Russell Corp. Once the textile plants left, that burden shifted back onto the city.
"They helped maintain those facilities because they had to have them or they'd have a problem with [the] EPA and ADEM," Baird said, referring to the federal and state environmental protection agencies. "During that time, basically they subsidized all the citizens — you — for your water and your sewer."
Get Exclusive Members Only Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
But some wanted to know why it took so long. David Washburn commented on Facebook: "Russell has been gone for like 20 years who let the sewer system get in such bad repair. If whoever was in charge was doing their job there should [have] been a very slow increase in water rates over the last 20 years instead of a huge increase. We need names of people not doing their jobs."
Bullet points
• If your police scanner has gone quiet, it's not for a lack of crime. Tallapoosa County's 911 emergency dispatch system finally went digital last week. According to Dadeville police chief Jonathan Floyd, the new system is encrypted, meaning the public won't be able to listen in so easily.
• The tiger sign has been illuminated on the side of the new Dadeville High School field house after about a year of construction. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held Friday, March 18.
• The Tallapoosa County Board of Education expelled three Reeltown High School students at a special called meeting Tuesday. Superintendent Ray Porter declined to comment further.
• The Alexander City Board of Education issued another round of school tax warrants, or bonds, last week following a fiery public meeting on a funding deal for the new high school. The bonds mature in 30 years.
The location of the new Benjamin Russell High School has been up in the air in recent months. Now, the BOE and city have reached an agreement to swap purchased land, in exchange for $600,000 being paid to the city.