Dadeville residents Carol Sellers and Jim and Bonnie Cahoon knew they wanted to help those in need but didn’t know the best way to do it until Lake Martin Area United Way created its Community Crisis Fund. Collectively, they donated $2,000 to the cause and feel the organization is the best choice for appropriately handling the funds.
“We figured we’d give the money to the professionals who know how to reach the people who need it,” Jim Cahoon said. “They can do it where they can help a lot of people.”
The Community Crisis Fund was specifically created by United Way to help local families directly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. There is no administration fee and 100% of the funds go directly to the community.
“Both Carol and Jim were very humbled and honored to have the first mobile food pantry (we did a few weeks) ago in Dadeville,” Lake Martin Area United Way director Sharon Fuller said. “And this money will go directly to feeding more families.”
Sellers said United Way was doing a wonderful job covering a need and agreed it will best determine who needs funds the most.
“Sharon has a good organization and I knew she would do the right thing,” Sellers said. “There are a lot of people out there with needs right now.”
The Community Crisis Fund has been receiving regular donations but it’s always helpful to receive more Fuller said.
“You can never have enough money,” Fuller said. “This money is going straight back into feeding the community through the (Tri County Children’s Advocacy Center) boxed meals program, helping with Meals on Wheels getting them connected and another elderly (assistance) organization through Salvation Army. We’re trying hard to make sure everyone is getting fed that is hungry.”
The Tri-County Children’s Advocacy Center is feeding anywhere from 50 to 75 families each week and it relies on donations to stay stocked.
“We can’t get everything from the food bank,” Fuller said. “Every week we’re making individual purchases in bulk from Sam’s or other locations to help fill what’s missing.”
Fuller said utilities will likely be the next big need for which United Way sees requests.
“Alabama Power is not cutting off power (if people don’t pay right now) but the bills still need to be paid at some point,” she said. “By the time they require payments back, I think we’ll get a lot of calls for utility assistance.”
Since the Food Bank of East Alabama assisted Dadeville with its mobile food pantry April 14, food bank director Martha Hink said she wanted to do one in Alexander City. Fuller said the details are still being worked out but between 9 and 11 a.m. May 8, United Way will host a mobile food bank but done a little bit differently than Dadeville’s.
“All they need is a voucher,” Fuller said. “If they need food, they can call United Way (at 256-329-3600) or Salvation Army (at 256-215-3730) and ask for a voucher (to pick up food at the mobile pantry). It doesn’t have to be COVID-19 related; if you’re in need of food, please call us, especially if you’re not getting help from other sources.”