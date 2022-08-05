A mother and her children are safe thanks to a Coosa County deputy sheriff.
Coosa County 9-1-1 dispatch received a call someone had broken into their home on July 28. Coosa County deputy Logan Mitchell responded.
“Upon arrival Deputy Logan Mitchell heard a gunshot from inside the residence,” Coosa County Sheriff Michael Howell said. “A woman ran from the house and a male subject, later identified as Shane Eugen Carden, fired a shot at Deputy Mitchell.”
Court records state children were in the home when Carden pointed a rifle towards Mitchell. The children escaped the home through a window where Mitchell directed them to come towards him.
Everyone took cover behind the patrol vehicle until backup arrived.
“Respondents from Talladega County, Sylacauga Police Department, Goodwater Police Department and Chilton County were dispatched to the scene to assist,” Howell said. “Once the woman and her children were moved to safety, a perimeter was established and several minutes later a Talladega County Deputy spotted Carden coming out of the woods around the house with his hands in the air.”
Carden was taken into custody and transported to the Coosa County Jail. Carden was charged with two counts of attempted murder, burglary and second-degree theft. Carden also had two outstanding warrants for probation violation.
Carden is being held in jail with a $165,000 bond available for current charges but is also being held without bond on probation revocations.
