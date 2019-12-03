Talladega County Child Advocacy Center-Palmer Place performed 25 forensic interviews as part of child abuse investigations in Coosa County last year.
The advocacy center opened in 2001 and serves children in Coosa, Clay and Talladega counties. The agency performed a total of 295 interviews last year.
Executive director and forensic interviewer Nancy Green said the center works with law enforcement, county departments of human resources and district attorney offices to coordinate abuse cases.
“We provide a child-friendly environment for child abuse victims to be interviewed.” Green said. “(We) don’t record (our interviews) but everyone who needs to hear what the child has to say is in a different room.”
After the first interview with the child, the group decides whether to do further interviews and give the child counseling. The center tracks the case throughout prosecution, according to Green.
After cases are dismissed or prosecuted, the center provides counseling services as long as the child needs it. All of the center’s services are free.
“It’s really important because there’s no other entity that does this kind of thing for children (in those areas),” Green said.
The center provides a comforting space for children to talk about what they’ve been through instead of relaying the details at a police station. After interviews, children are given toys, Green said.
“It makes them feel better about it,” Green said. “We make sure they have something like that.”
A Lake Martin Area United Way agency, the organization pays for the center’s counseling services for Coosa County children. It also funds Green, who provides interviews for Coosa County children, to travel to interview the children at the local department of human resources if their families can’t go to the center.
“We appreciate United Way and everything they do,” Green said. “It’s a big part of not only us but also the whole community.”
For more information, visit Talladega County Child Advocacy Center-Palmer Place’s Facebook page.