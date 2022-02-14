promotion Career and Extra Cash Opportunities Feb 14, 2022 Feb 14, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Available Positions:Marketing ManagerWriter / Multi-media ReporterDelivery Driver Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Lake Scene Directory Alexander City, AL Postal code Right Now 59° Humidity: 25% Feels Like: 59° Heat Index: 59° Wind: 5 mph Wind Chill: 59° UV Index: 0 Low Sunrise: 06:27:44 AM Sunset: 05:28:31 PM Dew Point: 23° Visibility: 10 mi Today Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Tonight Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow A mainly sunny sky. High 66F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Upcoming Radar 7 Day Loading Online Poll Should critical race theory (CRT) be taught in public K-12 schools? You voted: YES NO Vote View Results Back