...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...A portion of central Alabama, including the following
counties, Autauga, Barbour, Bullock, Chambers, Chilton, Coosa,
Dallas, Elmore, Lee, Lowndes, Macon, Marengo, Montgomery, Perry,
Pike, Russell and Tallapoosa.
* WHEN...Through Wednesday morning.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Periods of heavy rainfall are possible across the watch area
due to multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms Tuesday
night through Wednesday morning. 2-4 inches of total rainfall
is possible, with locally higher amounts.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&
The Outlook is seeking Alexander City's New Year's goals for a later article. Polls will close Jan. 2 at 5 p.m.
You voted:
Support Local Journalism
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support our tireless efforts to gather and report your local news by subscribing or making a contribution.