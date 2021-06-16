Myiyel Hawes might be young but it doesn’t mean she can’t inspire. After seeing a lack of activity in the Black community the 21-year-old has stepped up organizing a Juneteenth celebration Saturday.
“What spurred my inspiration to do this was the lack of effort and activity in the Black community,” Hawes said. “Coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic, I figured it would be the perfect time to bring the communities of the area together.”
Juneteenth is the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States. Juneteenth celebrates African American freedom and emphasizes education and achievement but Hawes doesn’t want to limit Saturday’s event to just one community. Hawes sees Saturday as a chance to bring everyone together.
“All ages and races are welcome,” Hawes said. “We need to put aside our differences and all of the politics and learn about each other.”
Hawes is holding the event at the Cooper Recreation Center with things getting started at 9 a.m. Hawes said it will be a fun event for all ages and races with vendors, food and more.
“There will be nice sweets, Tshirts, sunglasses and food,” Hawes said. “There will be people grilling out. My brother is coming from Florida. He is a chef. There will be activities for kids including a bouncy house. There will also be kind of an open mic too with local talent but not just music. There will be a dancer, comedian, whatever local talent I could get my hands on.”
Hawes has organized all this while just graduating from Southern Union Community College and taking a mini chemistry course — a full semester condensed down to four weeks.
“It’s been interesting balancing it all,” Hawes said.
But all the work is worthwhile as Hawes will use the time management skills for the rest of her life.
“I want to go on to nursing school to be a neonatal nurse in labor and delivery,” Hawes said.