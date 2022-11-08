For country music fans in the area, this month a Grand Ole Opry sound will be coming to Alexander City.
On Nov. 17, Alexander City Arts will present Women Icons of Country: A Salute of Patsy, Lorretta and Tammy. The performance by Rose Colored Glasses will begin at 7 p.m. in the Benjamin Russell High School Auditorium.
“We generally do vintage country, old school country of that era, even our originals have to sound like that era, and we want you to feel like you've turned on the radio and listen to the Grand Ole Opry,” Lannette Brasher, lead singer, said.
The band members of Rose Colored Glasses include John Nuckols on drums, vocals and guitar, Marc Navez on bass and vocals, Benton Robbins on lead guitar and Roy Strickland on pedal guitar.
The Women Icons of Country performance will consist of songs such as “Coal Miner's Daughter,” “Blue Kentucky Girl” and “Don’t Come Home a Drinkin’” by Lorretta Lynn.
Of Tammy Wynette some of the songs being featured are “D-I-V-O-R-C-E,” “Stand By Your Man” and “Kids Say The Darndest Things.” Then of Patsy Cline, there will be “Crazy,” “Walkin’ After Midnight” and “Love Lovesick Blues.”
However, Brasher said this is just a sampling; there are many more songs by the three artists that will be performed. Brasher said she also doesn’t try to sound exactly like these singers, but she does try to keep their pronunciation true to form.
In Lorretta Lynn’s “Louisiana Mississippi Man,” Lynn says “like another hair-caned’” rather than “like another hurricane.” When Brasher sings, she said she goes by what the artist says over what might be written on paper.
“When I started this band, I was doing other stuff. I was doing some jazz and some rock and I always had country roots, of course, but nobody was doing this style of country,” she said. “They were doing the new stuff, but nobody was doing this.”
Preparing for this performance, Brasher said it was “surreal” because right as she was working on the Lorretta Lynn’s section, she found out about her passing. Now all three of the women featured in the performance are no longer living.
As a lifelong country fan, Brasher said she remembers seeing Lorretta Lynn in concert and has read up about all of these women’s lives. Brasher shares a love of country music with her sister, Jill Pittman, who for this performance will be joining them on the banjo.
“Our mother and father had a show in Leeds called ‘The Town N’ Country Jamboree,’ and it was a mini Grand Ole Opry,” Pittman said. “So that's all we knew as children was going every Saturday and watching all these people come and perform… it's just part of our life.”
Brasher elaborated saying if her parents didn’t have a babysitter, they would go to the practices Thursday and Friday nights, see the show Saturday night and then go to church Sunday