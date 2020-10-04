Lake Martin Living hosted Art in the Alley on Friday night and saw a great turnout.
Nearly 60 submissions of artwork, photography and 3D works were on display for the annual art and photography contest. Not only did guests get the opportunity to peruse all the artwork, they also enjoyed food trucks, a cash bar, live music by Patrick Barnett, door prizes and live art entertainment by Jim and John Denney and Makaila Sims.
Judging for the art category was done by Dorothy Littleton with Tallapoosa School of Art. Local photographer Megan Mullins judged the photography entries and Raining Dogs Studio & Gallery owner Will York judged the 3D art.
Sandra Speakman was announced as the People’s Choice winner for Be Still. In the 3D category, Gary Oliver earned first for Copper Blue Gill; Dana Fuller got second for Blastin Glass; and Jane Wood earned third for 3D piece with compass. In photography, Kay Brummal won first for Bennet; Debbie Blackmon got second for Cousin Crew; and John Denney got third for Wood Ducks. In painting, Gresham Amerson earned first for Crab Basket; John Denney earned second for Barred Owl; and Ildiko Andrews got first for Dadeville Court Square.
This event was made possible by sponsors Alabama Press Association, Main Street Alexander City, Lake Martin Area Association of Realtors, Gunn Homes and Land and River Bank & Trust.