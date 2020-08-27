Alexander City hometown favorites Chad and Kyle Wilson were named the 14th annual Nashville Industry Music Awards best country duo of the year for the second consecutive year.
While the ceremony was not held publicly this year, the brothers celebrated with friends during a virtual watch party Monday evening in Perdido Beach, Florida.
“We celebrated our tails off (Monday) night,” Chad said. “We had a great time.”
The Alexander City natives credit a lot of their success to their roots and fan base.
“Winning something one time is just incredible but to maintain that and do it twice, I gotta give it up to our people, our fan base,” Chad said. “We’ve worked our tails off. We dedicated that award to our fans last year and the fans are the reason we got this one too. But we have a lot of good people around us that work their butts off so this was for them too.”
Kyle agreed the pair works with a wonderful, talented team who should also be credited for their continued success and at the end of the day the brothers are just humble, good ol’ Southern boys.
“Great songs with a great performance has always been our niche,” Kyle said. “We aim to get better every day. Besides our brother sibling harmonies, well-written songs and our own personal touch of arrangements and production, we are both still down home Southern gentlemen. We treat people how we want to be treated.”
The NIMA board nominates performers from a variety of music genres and categories and the Wilson Brothers Band was vying for the title against four others in the best country duo/group category.
“Just to get nominated is a pretty big deal,” Chad said. “We had some heavy hitters in the country music category.”
Each musical genre has its own member on the NIMA board and performers can only be nominated for only their respective genres via one of those members. JoJo Garagosian is the country council director and the one nominating those in the country category.
“All the NIMA board members are Grammy board members too,” Chad said. “So the validation comes from the nomination process. Of all the people, being as she is a Grammy member and Grammy voter, she sees so much talent, so for us, that’s really the validation.”
The winners of each category are then decided on by public votes via the NIMA website. Only one vote is allowed per IP address and email to keep things fair, according to the website.
“When you receive any kind of recognition, especially in the music business, it lets you know that you are on the right track and people are paying attention,” Kyle said. “It just feels good.”
The Wilson Brothers will make their first public appearance after their big win at Saturday’s A Little Love community concert hosted by Main Street Alexander City. The event will begin at 7 p.m. on Main Street and coolers are allowed. Masks are encouraged and social distancing circles will be drawn on the street.
“How appropriate is that?” Chad said. “I mean, that is so awesome and I am so excited about it; I cannot wait. We’re going to put on the best show we’ve ever put on.”
Kyle said, “We always look forward to coming home and seeing our friends, family and fans. This just makes it a little more special.”