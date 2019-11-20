New store owners and Alexander City natives Sonny and Tara Wilson weren’t sure what to name their new business that sells art and custom metal furnishings. They got it after Sonny asked Tara their address and she said “32 Main.”
“He sat there for a minute and we both said we liked that name,” Tara Wilson said. “We said, ‘Thirty-Two Main is the name’ and it makes it easy for everybody to find.”
Tara and Sonny Wilson have sold their crafts separately for years. Tara worked on her paintings for two years and Sonny, who is the Alexander City Parks and Recreation Department director, did metal furnishings as a side business for five years.
The two decided to combine their businesses into one a few months ago after the location on Main Street became open.
“We liked the building a lot and thought we could do well here on Main Street,” Tara said.
The two worked on the store’s exterior and interior for a few months before creating products for it. Two weeks before opening the Wilsons started bringing products in.
“It was very stressful but we got it done and we had a great open house and a big turnout,” Tara said. “Everybody wanted to know what was behind the paper on the windows (when we were renovating).”
Thirty-Two Main opened Sunday at the annual Alexander City Chamber of Commerce Holiday Open House.
“A lot of people like the storefront, the way it looked and the inside of the store and everything,” Tara said. “We had a lot of positive feedback.”
Tara said the custom metal furnishings they sell include beds, tables, handrails and anything that has metal or wood. The store can also customize orders.
“We’re not limited to (just wood),” Tara said. “We also do hood vents for the kitchen, copper countertops, really anything that they need we can take care of that.”
The store also sells handmade jewelry and candles.
“Everything in here is all handmade, so I think that sets us apart,” Tara said. “We don’t run out and purchase it.”
The Wilsons want the store to contribute to Main Street and the city’s appeal to visitors.
“A lot of (our customers Sunday) were from Birmingham, some from Mobile, so it wasn’t just people from Alex City who came in and purchased (items),” Tara said. “That’s what we hope to have more of, people coming from out of town to view our beautiful Main Street.”
Thirty-Two Main is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. To make an appointment for a custom furnishing consultation, call 256-329-9336.