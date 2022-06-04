Platinum recording artist and American Idol winner Taylor Hicks will return to the Lake Martin Amphitheater on Saturday, June 11 for the final night of JazzFest.
Hicks expressed his excitement about returning to JazzFest and said the venue is unique.
“To play on the lake… it’s awesome,” said Hicks. “It’s a super neat venue. Such a great layout, too.”
Hicks is no stranger to Lake Martin or the surrounding area.
“I basically grew up on Lake Martin,” said Hicks. “JazzFest is my favorite show to do. To be able to come back and headline a show at The Amphitheater is great. I love the people around the lake. It’s such a great lake.”
JazzFest, a two-night music festival that is free to the public, is one of the largest free outdoor concerts in the state. The first night is held at Strand Park in Alexander City. Friday night will see the likes of Hot 8 Brass Band and The Tailsmen.
Hicks is set to perform Saturday night and concert-goers can expect to hear the same jazzy-blues Hicks is known for. He will treat listeners to some of his songs and some other hits, as well.
Joining Hicks on the stage Saturday night will be Joslyn & The Sweet Compression and Tristen Gressett. The event kicks off at 6 p.m. Hicks said he’ll also be signing merchandise after the show.
Hicks is excited about more than just the concert, however. He hopes to spend some time on Lake Martin.
“I built in some time to visit some friends on the lake and get on a boat and just go,” said Hicks.
Hicks has been busy after his 2006 win on American Idol.
Hicks signed a recording contract with 19 Recordings Limited/Arista Records, managed by American Idol creator Simon Fuller, in May 2006 and then debuted his single "Do I Make You Proud" on the number one spot on the Billboard Hot 100 and was subsequently certified gold by the RIAA.
Studio recording sessions for the self-titled Taylor Hicks album ran in Calabasas, California between October and November 2006. The album was released on December 12, 2006 and debuted at the number two spot on the Billboard 200 charts. It was certified as a platinum album by the RIAA on January 17, 2007. Hicks embarked on a three-month promotional tour for his album that started on February 21 in Jacksonville, Florida, and ended in Seattle, Washington on May 12.
In 2008, Hicks joined the cast of the Broadway musical Grease in the Brooks Atkinson Theatre. He played the role of "Teen Angel". Once his 18-month tour in the traveling Broadway show Grease ended, Hicks performed in over 20 live shows.
In 2009 Hicks released his second album, The Distance, on his own label, Modern Whomp Records, on March 10, 2009. The first single, "What's Right Is Right” reached number 24 on Hot Adult Contemporary Tracks.
In May 2009, Taylor Hicks made Forbes' "Top Ten earning American Idol stars" list, coming in at number 10, with over $300,000 earned from album sales and from his role as "Teen Angel" in the national tour of Grease.
In May 2011, Taylor Hicks opened ORE Drink and Dine restaurant in Birmingham, Alabama. ORE Drink and Dine re-opened as Saw's Juke Joint, a barbecue and live music bar, on October 30, 2012.
In September 2017, Taylor Hicks premiered his song, "Six Strings and Diamond Rings" with Billboard Music, his first musical release since 2009.
Hicks also had a three-season stint as host for State Plate on the INSP channel from 2016-2018. State Plate featured iconic dishes and ingredients from each state in the United States.
Hicks’ latest song debut in 2017 had fans excited for another album. Hicks wouldn’t say exactly when the new album would debut — although it will be in 2022 — but he said it would be “soon.”
“Actually, I’d say sooner than soon,” said Hicks.
Hicks is recording the album at Zac Brown’s Southern Ground recording studio in Nashville, Tennessee.
Once the album is released, Hicks will hit the road for an “extensive” tour.