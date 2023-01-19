A television show that highlights Alabama farmers, gardeners and rural communities will soon be in the area to feature a local organization.
According to a press release, the 30-minute television show, Simply Southern TV, will feature Tallapoosa County Girls Ranch on WAKA-TV 8 in Montgomery on Jan. 22 at 10:30 a.m.
The episode will later be re-broadcasted on national cable through RFD-TV on Jan. 25 at 3 p.m. CT. This Simply Southern TV episode can also be watched on a few more local stations including WLTZ-TV 38 in Columbus, Georgia, on Saturdays at 5 p.m.
On Sundays, it can be viewed on WPMI-TV 15 in Mobile at 6 a.m., WBMA-TV 33/40 in Birmingham at 6:30 a.m., WAFF-TV 48 in Huntsville at 9 a.m. and WTVY-TV 4 in Dothan at 10:30 a.m.
“Ranch Director Candice Gulley is an inspiration, and the work she and others accomplish at the ranch changes lives every day,” said Simply Southern co-host Mary Wilson. “We so appreciate her trusting us to tell their story.”
According to their Facebook page, Tallapoosa County Girls Ranch is a part of Alabama Sheriffs’ Association and was opened in 1973. The property is off of Samford Drive in Camp Hill and features three ranch homes, three staff houses, a chapel, a gym, a pool and a pond.
Gulley said they are excited for this coverage, and she hopes it will inform more people about what the organization does and their mission.
“The Alabama Sheriffs Youth Ranches are not just providing a second chance for children in need, but for many a first chance at a successful future,” she said. “Our goal is to shower them with God’s love, provide structure, healthy amounts of fun, and an abundance of grace to help these young people find hope and a future despite the pain of their past.”
Gulley said they also will be celebrating their 50th anniversary this coming fall. Outside of that, she said the girls will be participating in high school graduations, proms, beach trips and trail rides.
“When a child comes to the ranch, we want it to feel like home, a place where they can learn and grow into productive members of our communities,” she said.
On February 11, they will be hosting their Grillin’ for Girls Steak Dinner in Valley Community Center. Tickets are available for $25, and it includes a meal with steak, potato, salad, and a drink.
