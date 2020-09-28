The wait is finally here.
After being rescheduled multiple times due to COVID-19, Sun Festival is finally kicking off in Alexander City today and a slate full of activities awaits as the week-long celebration continues.
The fun begins at 6 a.m. this morning when a clue will be released for the much-anticipated Wind Creek Casino & Hotel Medallion Hunt which allows residents the opportunity to win $200. A clue will be released on The Outlook Facebook page and Kowaliga Country 97.5 FM at 6 a.m. every morning today through Saturday. Once lucky hunters locate the hidden medallion, they should call the radio station at 245-234-6221 then bring the medallion to The Outlook office at 548 Cherokee Rd. to redeem a $200 check and have their picture taken.
The popular Dawg Gawn Good Parade also is scheduled for today at 6 p.m.
Full schedule of events:
Monday
6 a.m. — Wind Creek Casino & Hotel Medallion Hunt
6 p.m. — Dawg-Gawn Good Parade at Strand Park
Tuesday
6 a.m. — Wind Creek Casino & Hotel Medallion Hunt
5:30 p.m. — Hittin’ the Links Glow in the Dark Golf Tournament at Lakewinds
Wednesday
6 a.m. — Wind Creek Casino & Hotel Medallion Hunt
6 p.m. — Faith Night at Strand Park
Thursday
6 a.m. — Wind Creek Casino & Hotel Medallion Hunt
10:30 a.m. — Celebrate America’s Heroes (not open to the public)
5:30 p.m. — Cornhole Tournament at Main Street Alley
6 p.m. — Strand Sessions at Strand Park
Friday
6 a.m. — Wind Creek Casino & Hotel Medallion Hunt
10 a.m. — Cake, Bake & Roll
5:30 p.m. — Art in the Alley (hosted by Lake Martin Living)
7 p.m. — Axe-Throwing Tournament at Nub Chucker’s
Saturday
6 a.m. — Wind Creek Casino & Hotel Medallion Hunt
9 a.m. — Tykes in Trucks on Main Street
9 a.m. — KidsFest Build Your Own Sundae at Carlisle’s