Local animal lovers will unite at the second annual Meow and Mutt Mingle tonight at The Mill Two Eighty. The Lake Martin Animal Shelter is holding the fundraiser from 6 to 9 p.m. and will feature silent and live auctions, cocktails, hors d’ouevres and desserts.
Shelter director Mia Chandler said the proceeds will go to the shelter’s general operations funds, however donations can be set aside for a specific need such as spay and neuter costs.
“It’s an opportunity to go out, dress up and mingle with animal-loving like minds,” Chandler said. “We rely heavily on community fundraising.”
Items for auction include Iron Bowl tickets, art and gift certificates.
“We’re not very particular; there are quite a few things (for auction that are) animal related,” Chandler said.
The shelter raised $12,500 last year and Chandler hopes to raise even more tonight.
“I’m optimistic that we’ll beat it,” Chandler said. “A lot of the funds were through sponsorships. My goal is to raise as much money on the shelter and focus on the animals.”
Chandler said people should attend because it will be fun and is a great way to support the shelter.
“Even though the focus (of the night) is animals I think everyone is going to have a great time,” Chandler said. “It’s an opportunity to support the shelter and get something in return because you’ll have a fun-filled night.”
Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at the animal shelter, Alexander City Veterinary Clinic, Wayside Animal Hospital, Makers Market on Main or at the door.
“If someone has a couple hours to spare stop on by,” Chandler said. “If you’re an animal lover this is a great opportunity to get out.”