Santa Claus is coming to town, and he is making several stops in the Alexander City and Dadeville area.
Santa at The Farm
Santa and Mrs. Claus will be at Meadow Farms on Dec. 10 at 4 p.m. Attendees will receive a Christmas card photo with Santa, Christmas-themed crafts and be invited to sing carols. They also will have hot chocolate, coffee, cookies, cake and s’mores by the fire. Admission is $10.
Pictures with Santa
Alexander City Church of Christ is hosting free photos with Santa from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Dec. 10. Participants will also receive goody bags from Santa and free hot chocolate. They request attendees to bring their own phone or camera for pictures.
Downtown Christmas
Main Street and Alexander City Parks and Recreation are coming together to bring the area Downtown Christmas on Dec. 10 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be there from 11 a.m to 1 p.m. and 2 to 4 p.m. for photos. At Downtown Christmas, there will also be Frosty’s playground, the polar express train and a character corner.
Christmas at the Creek
For overnight guests, Wind Creek State Park will have jingle bell hayrides, north pole socials and a pajama parade Dec. 9 through Dec. 10. In addition, Santa will make a special appearance on Dec. 10 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. While guests take photos with Santa they also will partake in ornament making and gingerbread decorating.
Cookies with Santa
Dadeville’s Public Library will stay a little late Monday night to welcome a special guest. On Dec. 12, the library will be open from 5:30 to 7 p.m. and attendees will get to visit with Santa. They also will have cookies for people to enjoy when they stop by.
Come See Santa
On Dec. 13, Badcock Home Furniture and More in Alexander City is hosting their holiday special. That Tuesday, photos with Santa will be available at the store from 1 to 5 p.m. According to their Facebook post, customers can also receive 10 percent off their entire purchase for that day as well.
Christmas in Pennington
While Christmas in Pennington spans for the whole month, Santa Claus is stopping by one more time this season. On Dec. 17 Santa will be in his sleigh at Pennington Park from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. In case you miss him, he can still be reached by letter.
Santa on a Firetruck
This year, Santa will be delivering toys not just in a sleigh, but on the back of a firetruck too. With the help of the Alexander City Fire Department, Santa and his helpers will be passing out toys to the community Dec. 19 and 20. This year’s route will be announced on Dec. 15 by the Alexander City Parks and Recreation Facebook page.