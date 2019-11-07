There were tons of laughs and more than $20,000 was raised for the Russell Medical Foundation at comedian James Gregory’s show Friday at The Mill Two Eighty.
The event benefited the Patients in Need Fund at UAB Medicine — Russell Medical Cancer Center, according to foundation executive director Tammy Jackson. The fund directly helps cancer patients and their needs such as $300 pain medicine during chemotherapy or a place to stay during treatment if patients live in a rural area.
“A lot of times when patients are met with an expense it’s really expensive,” Jackson said. “We’re able to pay for (things) with our patients’ needs fund.”
The event sold out 31/2 weeks before it was held, according to Jackson. People asked her if they could be placed on a waiting list for tickets.
“We actually could have sold out two nights,” Jackson said. “We had 350 people in there.”
The event featured a cash bar from Ocie & Belle’s and catering from Blanco’s Food Truck.
This is the second year the foundation has hosted a comedy show. Last year Jeff Allen performed.
“James Gregory is just hilarious and you know his comedy is funny because he makes fun of us,” Jackson said. “His comedy is really about us and our lives and the people we’re with every day… We laughed. I heard time and time again as people were leaving (saying) they needed that. It was great night to bring the community together.”
The event also auctioned off fully decorated Christmas trees. One sold for $1,100, according to Jackson.
“It raised awareness for our cancer center,” Jackson said. “I want everyone to know we appreciate them very much and it was a great event.”