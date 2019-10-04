Fall celebrations continue next weekend with Alexander City’s 39th Oktoberfest. The event will be held from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 12 at the Charles E. Bailey Sportplex.
The event is hosted by the Alexander City Parks and Recreation.
“It’s the same festival we’ve been having for years with arts and crafts with live music,” Alexander City Parks and Recreation programs and special events supervisor Megan Blake said.
The event has been going on for almost 40 years — longer than Blake has been alive, she said. Blake said the tradition carrying on for so long is impressive.
“I think it’s crazy significant because how often do you hear of fall festivals lasting this long?” Blake said. “It’s carried on the tradition that long.”
The free event will have 90 vendors, a custom car show, 18 food vendors and games for children such as inflatables. The custom car show will feature 100 custom cars and awards will be given for the Mayor’s Choice and People’s Choice.
“It kind of started and it kept with the strong tradition every year,” Blake said. “We have a lot of great returning vendors.”
Blake said a lot of new vendors are participating this year, including custom knife business Vendetta Bladeworks. Co-owner Bren Mahan said this it the first time he and his wife Tayler Mahan will participate in any festival and they wanted to also take their daughter out to an event.
“Since we got into knives and stuff we wanted to get into this,” Mahan said. “We’ve gone to a bunch of knife shows and enjoy them and the community and we want to get (our daughter) out there and enjoy the atmosphere.”
Vendetta Bladeworks has been operating for two and a half years and Mahan said he looks forward to being in the community.
“Everything is custom handmade (from) start (to) finish,” Mahan said. “My wife makes the handles and I make the steel. The wood we use comes from local wood.”
New food vendors include Something Different, which makes hoagies and wraps, and Cherry Blossom, which is a “Mom and Pop” concession stand, according to Blake. Cherry Blossom is traveling from three and a half hours away, she said.
“I think its great we’ve reached out that far and got people from that far away.” Blake said.
The event will also feature a petting zoo and a mechanical bull for children. The park’s pavilion will feature Barbara’s Dance Studio and Highway 280 Bluegrass Band and the hollow will feature youth cheerleaders, Miss Kenyatta Simmons’ praise dance group and Dixie Red, according to Blake.
“It has stuff for the (youth),” Blake said. “Hopefully (Oktoberfest) has something for everyone for all ages.”
Blake said about 3,000 to 7,000 people attend the event if the weather is good.
“I’m looking forward to having the people come to support the parks and recreation program,” Blake said. “We want everyone to come and see how beautiful our park is.”
Blake said residents should attend Because Oktoberfest is a free event with a lot of entertainment.
“You park at the top of the hill and you ride in on these free tractors,” Blake said. “Even if you don’t spend any money you can still have a blast walking around. I’m ready for it to get here and get going and see how awesome it’s going to be for everyone.”