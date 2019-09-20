Nominations are now being accepted for the spring 2020 Living History Cemetery Tour and Art Show presented by Alexander City Theatre II and Russell Medical Foundation.
At the end of this month, ACT II and RMF will choose the characters that will be included in the April 18 event. Local residents are invited to submit names and character ideas for people who have played a role in shaping the area from Alexander City’s early days as a settlement to modern times.
Although the characters again will focus on those buried in Alexander City Cemetery, nominations across Tallapoosa County and the lake area are welcome as well.
The deadline to submit character suggestions is Sept. 30 and suggestions can be made by emailing actheatreii@gmail.com, commenting on the Alexander City Theatre II Facebook page or calling ACT II president Betsy Iler at 256-234-4282 with suggestions.The event production committee will consider all nominations and at the end of the month will choose those that will be featured in April.
When nominating a character, please include a short description of how that person helped to shape Alexander City or the surrounding area. If available, please include a photograph of the nominee. If the committee chooses to research that character, the nominator might be contacted for more information.
“We will consider nominations of people who are no longer living but helped to make the area what it is today,” Iler said. “This is a multi-cultural event, so we hope to see nominations come in from all around the county.”
ACT II and RMF launched the inaugural cemetery tour event earlier this year with resounding success and the overwhelming support of Tallapoosa Publishers Inc. and the entire community.
“The response was so positive that we knew right away we would want to bring the fun back again in 2020,” RMF executive director Tammy Jackson said. “One of our sponsors told me we just had to make this an annual event because there are so many more interesting stories to be told.”
The Living History Cemetery Tour and Art Show features ACT II volunteers in character at gravesites in the Alexander City Cemetery as well as an exhibit and sale of local artisans’ works at The Mill Two Eighty. Patrons found pottery, lake home décor, paintings and more at this one-of-a-kind event that benefitted the presenting nonprofit organizations and engaged the entire community earlier this year. This inaugural event included local history monologues performed at stops along the cemetery tour route. While patrons waited for their scheduled tour bus to the cemetery, they browsed the art show at The Mill Two Eighty.
“The beautiful work of the artisans added so much to the event,” Jackson said. “We hope to add even more in 2020.”
Next year’s show will follow the same model with new characters.
“Whose story would you like to hear? Whose story would you like to tell?” Iler said. “We want to hear everyone’s ideas from across the community — from the very early days before Alabama became a state to recent modern times.”
Denise Graves directed the cemetery tour the first go around and will do so again in April.
“We’re looking for all types of stories,” Graves said. “Funny; sad; stories about an animal or an event in town. Does anyone have a story about the ferry? An ancestor that was a driving force in women’s suffrage? Or a pivotal character in local civil rights? We want to feature characters that give audiences a sense of what it was like to live here, of what it was like to build this community.”
The first-ever tour in April of this year featured Benjamin Russell student Dwyght Abercrombie retelling the chilling story of the 1902 fire through the eyes of a child. Audience members laughed as Pam Tindal’s Phala Graves recalled the railroad had to buy her a new Cadillac after she lost her patience and rammed a train that made her late for a fishing trip. They also learned about Mr. Ben, the founder of Russell Brands, through the stories told by his wife Roberta.
Writers at TPI researched the original characters and will assist in this regard again for the 2020 tour. Additional sponsors for the event included Arise, Russell Medical, Alexander City Kiwanis, Alexander City Lion’s Club, Bice Motors, Dr. Susan Burrow and Central Alabama Community College, Emporium Wine, Cloud Nine, Dark Insurance, Frohsin’s Clothier, The Home Depot, Holley’s Home Furnishings, Lacey Howell with ReMax Around the Lake, Main Street Alexander City, Maker’s Market on Main, Radney Funeral Home, River Bank & Trust, Robinson Iron, UAB Medicine and Ocie & Belle’s.
In addition, CACC cosmetology instructor Vanessa Clark and her students were the hair and makeup crew for the actors, and the City of Alexander City cemetery grounds crew worked hard for weeks to make sure the cemetery was in top shape for the event. Teachers from Alexander City Schools told the story of the cemetery as they guided attendees through the route, and students aided the actors at the gravesite stations, earning community service hours.
“Rehearsals for this production are the easiest they will ever be,” Graves said. “Just 10 minutes two times a week until we get close to the performance date. We’ll start rehearsals in February.”
In addition to the acting roles, volunteers are needed for a variety of tasks from tour guides to costuming, publicity, setup and cleanup and more. Auditions will be announced this winter.
“We look forward to the community participating in this event,” Graves said. “Your nominations are important, and volunteers are always welcomed.”
This program is made possible in part by the Alabama State Council on the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts.