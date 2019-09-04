Fans of the lake will have another reason to visit when The Annex on Lake Martin opens in October.
The Annex will hold a grand opening Oct. 5 that will feature bands Southern City Lights and Jason and the Johnsons, food trucks and inflatables. The free event will also broadcast college football games.
“I hope we’re able to do some nice things during the summer for the community and I think we will,” managing partner Mark Alexander said. “This grand opening is free of charge. We’re not charging vendors; we’re not charging food trucks. We’re not charging entrance and two bands are playing from noon until 8 p.m. I hope we get some people.”
The annex has a 6,000-square foot pavilion, an 8,000-square foot retail space and 100 storage units for boats and RVs.
Alexander said the retail space is open for leasing and his goal is to have a shopping center.
Alexander lives on the lake and found the property and thought about how all the close boat storage sheds were full.
“So I said, ‘I want to do that,’ but then I said, ‘I want to do a little more,’” Alexander said. “The pavilion part I hope is going to be a good thing for the community.”
Alexander bought the property in November and began working on the land in January. Alexander previously ran an asphalt company for 30 years in Montgomery.
“(The Annex idea) was just in my head,” Alexander said. “I had to retire due to my health and started doing this.”
Alexander wants to utilize the pavilion for many events the public may want.
“If you do something here we’re going to help you get through what you need, all the rental stuff and whatever that may entail,” Alexander said. “You never know what people want. That’s what it’s about; I want it to be a community (venue).”
The grand opening event will be held from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. The Annex on Lake Martin is located at 8314 Kowaliga Rd. in Eclectic.
For more information, visit www.theannexonlakemartin.com.