The 50th anniversary of both the Aero Warrior and Talledega Superspeedway is bringing 230-plus cars to Broad Street in downtown Alexander City on Saturday. And as if that weren’t enough to get residents excited, Main Street Alexander City is revving things up by providing live entertainment throughout the afternoon.
“Main Street is proud to sponsor music for the Aero Warrior Reunion car show,” Main Street executive director Stacey Jeffcoat said. “We’re going to have a mix of country, R&B, rock-type music, an Elvis impersonator as well as some cover songs.”
From noon until 3 p.m. there will be entertainment in the Broad Street Plaza from Elvis impersonator Forrest Forbus along with Baylie Payne who sings rock, Terrell White who sings R&B, country artist Wendell Duncan plus Jody Sheffield who sings a little bit of everything with covers.
Main Street officials and merchants alike have been hard at work gearing up for Saturday’s car show as it will be bringing 800 or more people into town, according to Kristy Steele of Steele Marketing who has helped organize the reunion.
“Normally we have 60 to 70 of the winged cars come to a reunion,” Steele said. “This year more than 230 cars are registered. It is because it’s the 50th anniversary of the car. They predict this many will never get together again. It’s a big deal.”
The car show should be a sight to see not only because there will be hundreds of vintage cars on display but also car owners have been encouraged to dress up matching the color of their cars, as celebrities or in 1970s style in the spirit of Halloween.
Jeffcoat said this anniversary is something that is going to bring lots of fun to downtown and will serve as a way for out-of-towners to see what Alexander City is made of.
“This is a huge event for our community,” Jeffcoat said. “It’s going to be a great time for Alexander City to shine and for visitors to see Alexander City and let us show them our Southern hospitality. If you see somebody and they look lost, stop and talk to them, give them directions.
“People are coming from all over the world. I know there are people from England, Australia and more. I think it’s so important for us to use this opportunity to meet these people who have traveled so far to be in our city and show them what we’re about.”
Some downtown merchants will have specials and condensed menus for patrons to enjoy.
“We are expecting so many people in downtown and our merchants want to be able to give them the best service possible,” Jeffcoat said.
The car show is from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.