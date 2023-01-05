Next week Zazu Verandah has two music events coming to Dadeville.
The first event is on January 10 with the artist Goldpine. The second is featuring four different Southern artists on January 13. Both events start at 6:30 p.m. and are being held in Zazu’s listening room.
Goldpine is a music artist duo from Nashville, Tennessee, featuring Ben and Kassie Wilson. According to the artist’s website, they aim for emotionally driven lyrics and a “raw americana” sound.
The couple was also a recent winner of the 2022 Rocky Mountain Songwriter Contest and finalist for the 2021 Kerrville Folk Festival’s New Folk Competition.
Mitzy Hidding, one of the owners of Zazu’s, said the duo has also played in the Alabama-area for the Opelika Songwriters festival. The doors for Zazu’s event will open at 6 p.m. that Tuesday.
“There will definitely be some awesome music in the air on the beautiful Dadeville Square — free to the community and everyone is welcome,” Hidding said.
On Friday of the same week, Zazu will then be hosting Songwriters in The Round. The four artists featured will be Eric Erdman, Taylor Goyette, Warren Garrett and Mark Addison Chandler.
Erdman is from Mobile, Alabama, and has been a well-known songwriter throughout Nashville. According to his website, Erdman has a focus in songwriting and guitar as well as performing genres such as rhythm and blues, jazz-funk and country.
Meanwhile, Taylor Goyette is from Florida and also lives in Nashville. Goyette has been touring regionally and will have a new song out on Jan. 19 called “Tonight We Ride.” According to his Facebook page, the new song will hark back to early 2000s rock.
Warren Garrett, the third artist of the evening, is originally from South Carolina and is also based in Nashville. Hiding said Garrett recently released his third single, "Frame," which was co-written with local artist Chad Wilson.
The final artist is Mark Addison Chandler, who is originally from North Carolina. Chandler is not only a singer and songwriter but also a co-owner of Grindhouse in Nashville — a spot showcasing a variety of songwriters and artists.
For the Songwriters in The Round event, Zazu will open their doors starting at 6:15 p.m. and it is free to the community.
“Don't miss the opportunity to enjoy all these Nashville singer songwriters live at Zazu's Verandah on Friday evening [next week],” Hidding said.
For more information, Zazu Verandah will be posting updates and additional music events on their Facebook page.