A resident made quick work of finding the Sun Festival medallion Wednesday morning.
Lindsey Morris of Alexander City found the Wind Creek Casino & Hotel Medallion at 6:15 a.m. this morning at Kerley Clinic Of Chiropractic.
The clue read:
Founded in Iowa in 1895 plays a big part
When you realize looking back is always so smart
It’s not the same location where you’d buy a car
How you adapt and adjust, can you take you very far
“Looking back“ and “how you adjust/adapt” clued Morris in about it being located at a chiropractor then the car part, meaning it wasn’t at Kerley Motor Co., led her straight to Kerley Chiropractic.
Morris was out Tuesday looking and was so excited to find the prized medallion on the side of the building this morning. Morris was on the phone with her mother, who was headed to work when she found it.
Clue explanation from Sun Festival Alexander City organizers:
Morris received a $200 check for finding the medallion. The fun will continue Thursday morning when a clue is released at 6 a.m. on the Outlook Facebook page and Kowaliga Country 97.5 FM.