Main Street Alexander City wants to show a little love to the community through a free concert July 17 featuring the musicians showcased in the collaborative music video “A Little Love” filmed on Main Street in April.
The Wilson Brothers Band, Jason Tapley, Bo Jones Band and Tre’Cinco will take the stage with individual sets and come together at the end to perform the multi-genre tune.
“With the video still hot on people’s minds, we thought it would be a great way to promote our downtown area and also give some credit to our local artists,” Main Street Alexander City director Stacey Jeffcoat said.
Jeffcoat also sees this as an opportunity to provide a community event for all to enjoy after being quarantined for so long and facing tribulations through the year.
“We will still practice safety restrictions to the best of our ability and we are encouraging masks,” Jeffcoat said. “But we also know people are looking forward to something to do and our downtown is the perfect location. We could all use a little love right now.”
The stage will be set up on Main Street, the same location the music video was shot, to continue to pay homage to the roots of these budding musicians.
The concert will kick off at 7 p.m. and open with Alex City hip-hop artist Tre’Cinco, followed by the three-piece Bo Jones Band and close out the night with headliner The Wilson Brothers Band, along with a few special guests.
“All these guys have so much energy and enthusiasm for what they do; it’s going to be a great show,” Jeffcoat said. “They all bring a little something different to the table too so we hope to draw a crowd as diverse as their vocals.”
That same diversity is what made the song “A Little Love” mesh together so perfectly. The song was written by Chad Wilson and Charlie Argo and was tweaked and essentially wrapped up in one night with the additional voices.
The message of the tune is appropriate for the current time sending sentiments of love, unity and confidence not only personally but also relationship-wise.
Tapley and Shane Clark of Production 81 Studios produced and engineered the song and Clark was inspired by the initial compilation.
“It turned out to be a genre-crossing song, pulling people together,” Clark said at the video shoot. “It all came together like a perfect storm.”
Tapley said the cooperation from Main Street, the City of Alexander City and everyone involved has been great.
“What better place to do it than where everyone’s from,” Tapley said at the video shoot. “We’re going to push it as far as we can push it. It’s really a special song.”
Chad and Kyle Wilson are Alexander City natives and are thrilled to not only promote their hometown in the video but also to give back to the community with the concert.
“This place has given us so much,” Chad said. “It’s a positive song and message and way to showcase the city and bring everyone together.”
Concertgoers are allowed to bring in coolers for the show and specialty T-shirts and band swag will be on sale.
“This is huge for Alex City and our downtown area,” Jeffcoat said. “To have these artists performing among our local businesses in the video and then translate that to a free show for the whole community is impressive and will help promote us on a larger scale.”
Currently, the concert is sponsored by Main Street, Russell Lands, Karen Channell State Farm, Lake Broadcasting and Budweiser but sponsorships are still available. Those interested in sponsoring the community concert should contact Jeffcoat at 256-307-3949 or sjeffcoatmainstreetac@gmail.com.