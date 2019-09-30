With 69 entries, the inaugural Lake Martin Living Art Walk is only a week away. From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 5., downtown Alexander City will come alive with beautiful artwork, live music, merchant specials and tons of fun, followed by an artists’ reception and awards presentation that will include door prizes from local merchants.
Hosted by Tallapoosa Publishers Inc. with prizes sponsored by Main Street Alexander City, the downtown art walk will feature art and photography on Main Street and inside five exhibit locations, including Ocie & Belle’s, Lake Martin Pizza Co., Coffee Corner on Main, Emporium Wine and Fermenter’s Market.
Adding to the festivities, Ocie & Belle’s will offer its Bloody Mary Bar; Emporium Wine will have specialty prices on select wines; and Fermenter’s Market will offer specials and samplings as well.
Residents are encouraged to peruse all the entries throughout the historic downtown district and vote for their favorite pieces in the People’s Choice division of the contest. Votes can be cast inside participating stores, including Downtown Girl, Makers Market, Shay Donna Aesthetics, Half Moon Market & Interiors, Frohsin’s, Merle Norman Cosmetics and Cloud Nine. For a donation, guests can place a vote in any of these businesses before 4:30 p.m., and all proceeds from voting donations will benefit Alexander City Theatre II’s building fund.
Each of these participating merchants will host sales and specials, as well. Cloud Nine will offer 20% off apparel and shoes, and Makers Market will take 10% off frozen casseroles. Take 10% off one item at Downtown Girl and 10% off a purchase at Half Moon Market. Frohsin’s Clothier on Broad Street Plaza will offer 15% off a purchase. Shay Donna Aesthetics will offer specials that will include two spray tans for $40, two dermaplaning services for $60, two 30-minute massages for $60 and two body wraps for $140.
At the end of Main Street, local musician Tom Gassaway will perform on saxophone from noon to 2 p.m.; then Sylacauga native Rocky Lucas will entertain in the downtown district with his guitar, singing favorite covers, along with some original works, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Lucas was the runner-up in this year’s Kowaliga Idol competition.
The public is invited to the awards reception at 5 p.m. in the Lake Martin Area United Way conference room on Main Street. There will be door prizes, complimentary wine from Emporium Wine and complimentary hors d’oeuvres donated by downtown restaurants. The first-, second- and third-place winners for both the art and photography categories will be announced, along with the People’s Choice winner.
Organizers thank the Alexander City Board of Education, Lake Martin Area United Way, Alexander City Chamber of Commerce and Main Street Alexander City for display assistance.
Area residents and guests alike won’t want to miss out on the fun-filled day in downtown Alexander City. For additional information, contact Amy Passaretti or Betsy Iler at 256-234-4281.