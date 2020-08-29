The Lake Martin Dadeville Area Chamber is offering residents a chance to not only win big but also to help out the community in a big way.
The chamber is planning its annual fall festival to be held Oct. 3 but it needs a helping hand from the community. Raffle tickets are being sold to offset the cost of the festival. The chamber typically has some support from local businesses, but the coronavirus pandemic has changed things a bit this year.
“For the first time ever, we are not taking donations from the business community because they’ve had such a hard time with COVID,” chamber board member Jim Cahoon said. “Because of that, we’re in the process of selling 50/50 raffle tickets to help raise funds.”
Buyers do have quite an incentive to purchase raffle tickets, which are only $5 a piece and can be purchased from a chamber member.
“The winner will receive one half of the money that we take in,” Cahoon said. “And we are reasonably sure that will be well over $1,000.”
The other half of the money goes to the chamber to pay for the festival. Tickets will be sold from now through the day of the festival, where they will also be sold all day. A winner will be announced at 4 p.m. Oct. 3. Winners do not have to be present to receive the prize.
The seventh annual festival will be from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the courthouse square in Dadeville. There are currently multiple food and arts and crafts vendors signed up and more are welcome to join, Cahoon said. Chamber members and nonprofit organizations can receive a vendor spot for free while food vendors cost $50 and regular vendors are $35.
Vendors will be spaced 18 feet apart and guests are asked to wear masks to accommodate COVID-19 guidelines.
The festival will feature a ton of free, family-friendly activities such as live music, including Matt Campbell, Hazy Days and River Dan; pony rides and a petting zoo; bouncy houses; a mechanical bull; face painting; an artificial tattoo booth for children; portraits by First Baptist Church Dadeville; and more.
“We want everyone to come that will come and have a great day of fun,” Cahoon said. “I know everybody’s been locked up for almost six months and we want to give them as much of an opportunity to get out in the sunshine and have a good time as possible.”
For vendor applications or raffle tickets, contact the chamber at 256-825-4016 or email chamber@dadeville.com. Cahoon can also be contacted at 256-825-3377 for any additional information.