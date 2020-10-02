Jennifer Jarvis won big Friday.
She was awarded $200 after discovering the Wind Creek Casino & Hotel Medallion during Sun Festival on Friday morning.
Jarvis found the medallion around 9 a.m. Friday morning at Gizmo Electronics Repair on Cherokee Road.
Friday's clue read:
"Origins of the name were derived at sea
Legend states water makes problems when fluffy and free
Immense value can often be at stake
If you don’t visit here to catch a break"
The fun will start again at 6 a.m. Saturday morning for the last day of Sun Festival and the medallion hunt. A clue will be released on The Outlook Facebook page and on Kowaliga Country 97.5 FM at 6 a.m. If the medallion is not found, another clue will be released at 3 p.m.