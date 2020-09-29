The prized medallion has been found.
As part of the Wind Creek Casino & Hotel Medallion Hunt during the annual Sun Festival, the Katie Ingram and her two sons, John Robert and Ben, found the gold-plated medallion at Scott Accounting just after 11 a.m. Tuesday morning.
The clue read:
"Many years ago, the Doc said it would be great
A boss at the office could always relate
An asset to your house that just couldn’t wait
If you minus the fun, you can add the bait"
The first line is what tipped Katie off.
"I got the first line and thought, 'Doc Holliday, like Great Scott,'" Katie said. "Then I said it's something Scott and my mother realized it was Scott Accounting."
The Ingrams are actually Montgomery residents but travel to Alexander City, where Katie's mother lives, every summer to take part in Sun Festival — especially the medallion hunt.
"We've been hunting for years and never found it," Katie said. "We finally got it. We love doing this every year."
The Ingrams had been hunting since 8 a.m. before finding the medallion. They were rewarded with a $200 check.
The fun will begin again first thing Wednesday morning when a clue is released at 6 a.m. on The Outlook's Facebook page
and on Kowaliga Country 97.5 FM.
Santana Wood is the managing editor of The Outlook.