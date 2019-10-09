It was a throwback to the 1940s at Horizons Unlimited when the Birmingham Harmony Belles sang songs by The Andrews Sisters on Monday.
Singers Kiley Watson, Louisa Elmore and Nancy Hornsby performed at the event hosted by First United Methodist Church Trinity Campus.
The group sang The Andrews Sisters’ songs “Bei Mir Bist Du Schon” and “Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy.”
“(The Andrews Sisters) had incredible energy, jazzy upbeat lyrics and they could really lift everyone’s spirits and they did their part during the war years by joining many USO tours to entertain the troops overseas,” Hornsby said.
Beverly Thomas of Horizons Unlimited said the group fit the series since it performed for retired people.
“No wonder they’re called the ‘Harmony Belles,’” Thomas said. “They have uniforms they wear that create more of a military atmosphere. I thought what they brought to us was wonderful.”
Horizons Unlimited is meant to keep retired and older residents mentally active with fall and winter programs, according to Thomas. It has been presenting speakers and groups for 29 years.
“The people who attend are mostly retired but still they like to be entertained and they also like the idea of learning something,” Thomas said. “They’re interested in not only local things but world happenings. We try to present a variety of (topics).”
Horizons Unlimited wants to entertain and inform its audience.
Birmingham Harmony Belles is the penultimate event for the event series. The group is taking a break for Columbus Day next week.
The last event is scheduled for Oct. 21 and will feature Dr. Mark Conversino of Air War College. He will talk about modern problems in the world.
“You want to know what’s going on in the firing line and with all of the issues around the world to be brought up to date by people who are very knowledgeable,” Thomas said. “I like the idea of people being made aware of what (the United States is) trying to do and bring to the community.”
Horizons Unlimited is held every Monday of the month from September to October from 1:30 to 3 p.m. at 3266 U.S. Highway 280. Thomas said the group is organizing its winter schedule.