Six weeks before Christmas, the Alexander City Chamber of Commerce is giving residents a head start on shopping with its annual Holiday Open House on Sunday.
The event will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. and 22 merchants are participating this year. Many retailers will be decorated for Christmas.
“People come out and shop and walk around,” chamber vice president of marketing and special events Kim Dunn said. “Everybody offers some kind of special for that time period. It’s a great time to come and get into the holiday spirit.”
The event, which is always two Sundays before Thanksgiving, has been held for more than 20 years.
This year there is one entry into a grand prize drawing for every $25 spent at participating retailers. The grand prizewinner will receive $250 in “Chamber Cash,” which can be used at any participating chamber stores. That drawing will be held Wednesday, Nov. 20, according to Dunn.
“It’s a fun time to come out and see everybody and see what the retailers have in their stores,” Dunn said. “It’s a fun community event to visit and shop and start that holiday gift (shopping).”
Participating retailers will also hold special sales for the day including Sweet Gaga’s selling homemade jams and jellies for $4.99; Frohsin’s Clothier having 15% off all purchases and Half Moon Market & Interiors having 10% off all purchases. Other businesses participating in the event include Badcock Home Furniture & More, Carib Kitchen, Carlisle’s, Chique Hair & Nails, Cloud Nine, Downtown Girl, Eddie & B’s Carwash & Produce, Emporium Wine, Jackson Drugs & Gifts, Jake’s, Longleaf Antique & Flea Mall, Mistletoe Bough Bed & Breakfast, Ocie & Belle’s, Steven Mackey Dermatology, Taquiera Avita, Taylor Made Designs, Terry’s Catering, the shops of Queen’s Attic and The Tippy Canoe.
Main Street Alexander City executive director Stacey Jeffcoat said retailers always have unique gifts.
“We love the Holiday Open House and we love our relationship with the chamber and the fact they support Main Street and the downtown area,” Jeffcoat said. “I always love the uniqueness of our shops.”
Along with sales, new business 32 Main will open. It’s a custom metal furnishings, arts and gifts shop.
“I think it will be a wonderful addition to downtown,” Jeffcoat said. “That is something I love about our downtown — you can’t find an in-a-box store or a chain store. Every shop is different and that’s what I think is special.”
In addition to the sales, city hall is hosting the Alabama Bicentennial Traveling Exhibit.
“It’s fun to see people you don’t see on a regular basis,” Dunn said. “It’s free to attend. It’s a shopping day but it’s a special day with stuff going on.”