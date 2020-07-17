A community event to unite all residents is set for Saturday.
Organizer David Wyckoff is part of the Gibraltar Lodge which is hosting a community picnic 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday in Strand Park in downtown Alexander City.
The goal is to promote unity amid an unrest nation.
“We want to build a relationship with the police department and the community,” organizer David Wyckoff said. “This isn’t a protest or anything like that; this is just something we want to do to build relationships in our community and unite. We believe this is something peaceful we can do to bring everybody together.”
Wyckoff said this is something all races are welcome to attend and that’s exactly what he hopes to see.
“We want this to be something for anybody — Black, white, any race — to come to and enjoy our community and uplift one another,” Wyckoff said.
There will be free food and games such as horseshoes, dominoes, cards and cornhole.
Wyckoff said the city has approved the event and he expects this to be a fun, peaceful event.
“We never have any problems at our Gibraltar Lodge events and want this to be a peaceful outing for the community,” Wyckoff said.
Wyckoff believes this event is important to have amid the unrest in the nation.
“We just want to bring people together,” Wyckoff said. “We want everybody to come out, bring people and just build relationships in our community.”