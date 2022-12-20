From each nook and corner of Alabama, Martie Duncan searched for some of the best of the best foods.
Duncan, a Food Network personality, recently published her fourth book, “Sweet Home Alabama: Destinations and Dishes Worth the Trip.” In celebration of her new book, Duncan came to The Local at 41 Main on Dec. 16 for a signing.
Duncan explained this is more than just a cookbook, it’s also about traveling. The book features 90 different restaurants and 100 different destinations.
“Sweet Home Alabama” features some area sites such as SpringHouse, The Landing at Parker Creek and The Local at 41 Main.
Duncan said this was also an opportunity for her to see how both the restaurant and hospitality industry were doing in Alabama since the pandemic.
“I felt like it was important to go visit, see, take the pulse of everything and see what was happening. I was delighted to find, even though we'd lost a lot of restaurants, that the ones that are standing are really thriving,” Duncan said. “And they seem to be doing better than ever. We even have some new restaurants that, shockingly, have really made a place for themselves in a very cluttered and busy environment.”
However, “Sweet Home Alabama” also gave a chance for the community to get involved.
Duncan reached out through social media for people to contribute photos with some featured in her book. Duncan said there’s a chance people may find friends, neighbors or family members whose name and photo made it in.
“I hope when people get the book, they take time to read about the different destinations,” Duncan said. “I think they're going to, even people who've lived here their whole lives, are going to find things that they didn't know existed in Alabama.”
Limited signed copies are available at The Local at 41 Main. “Sweet Home Alabama” can also be purchased through Duncan’s website.
