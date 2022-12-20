Sweet Home Alabama book signing
Buy Now

Martie Duncan comes to The Local at 41 Main to sign her new book, “Sweet Home Alabama.”

 By Abigail Murphy Multimedia Reporter

From each nook and corner of Alabama, Martie Duncan searched for some of the best of the best foods. 

Abigail Murphy is a multimedia reporter for Tallapoosa Publishers, Inc. To contact Abigail Murphy, email abigail.murphy@alexcityoutlook.com.

Tags

Recommended for you