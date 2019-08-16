No one knocked entering the home on Central Avenue.
The sign said it all — “Estate Sale.”
Angela Mizzell of Eclectic Treasures was just inside greeting customers looking for treasure. It is something she and her husband Carey do regularly.
“We do about one a month,” Angela said. “It takes about a month to go through and organize, tag and get it ready.”
The Mizzells have a steady customer base that follows them from sale to sale. One such customer Angela called by name.
“You’re not getting anything?” Angela questioned.
“I’m leaving empty handed today,” the customer said. “I didn’t find anything I couldn’t live without but I will see you next month.”
She already has next month’s sale lined up but there is still work to be done before it can be opened to the public.
This month’s sale will continue 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Saturday.
“Oh, Saturday is half-priced,” Angela told one customer as he left. “If you were on the fence, come back then and hope it’s still here.”