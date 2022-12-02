For their first event of the Christmas season, Dadeville Performing Arts Center (DPAC) is holding their Breakfast with Santa on Dec. 3 from 9 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.
Kim Walls, president of DPAC, said one of their board members, Geri Looney, came up with the idea to do Breakfast with Santa, but as a fundraiser. Walls said the funds from the event will help DPAC continue to offer free and low-cost programs that teach kids about the arts and music.
In the past, they have had summer art camps and guitar classes. This coming year, they will also have workshops with the Lake Martin Dulcimer Club, where kids can make their own instruments and learn to play them.
Tickets for Breakfast with Santa were offered at $20 and included a full country breakfast courtesy of Me Mama’s Grub Hub.
“We consider it not only a fundraiser, but a gift to our community — an opportunity for children to interact with music and art as well as celebrate with Santa,” Walls said. “We're all about bringing the community together, young and old.”
At the event, they will have a music station for kids to play hand bells and jingle bells as well as an art station to make their own ornaments. Then around 10 a.m. attendees will get to join in song with Santa and Mrs. Claus.
“I hope that they get some special memories and time with their little ones,” Walls said. “And that the little ones learn some music — learn that it's fun,”
For those who missed getting tickets for Breakfast with Santa, Walls said Santa will also be in Pennington Park later that afternoon. Plus, DPAC has more events for this holiday season.
On Dec. 13 the Community Chorus will have a Christmas concert at 7 p.m. There will then be a short intermission and the Real Bells Handbells will perform the other half of the concert. The performance will wrap up around 8:30 and tickets are available for $10 on their website.
Then later in the season, the Lake Martin Dulcimer Club will host a Christmas Show free to the public on Dec. 15 at 5 p.m., and the Fabulous Ukuladies will host their show Dec. 19 for free at 5 p.m.
