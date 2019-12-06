The dog park at the Charles E. Bailey Sportplex is open for all to enjoy after undergoing some recent renovations.
The park features new fencing, benches and structures for dogs to play on.
The Alexander City Parks and Recreation Department has a grand opening event in the works to celebrate the renovations but a date has not been set.
“Until the date is announced, we hope you will bring your pups out to enjoy the new area,” parks and rec wrote in a Facebook post.
To keep the park enjoyable for everyone, parks and rec asks visitors to follow a few simple guidelines.
Pets must be kept on a leash to and from the park and must be current on vaccines as required by law. This means their dog tag license must be worn to enter the park.
Per visitor, a maximum of two dogs are allowed in the park at a time. Additionally, officials ask pet owners to please stay in the park during the visit and maintain constant control of dogs. Aggressive behavior is not tolerated.
Pet owners must be 16 years of age to supervise a dog in the park. Equipment is all fun and games for dogs, but children and adults are not allowed on the structures.
Gates must be kept closed and latched.
Dogs must be cleaned up after and litter deposited into receptacles.
Belongings must be secured while visiting the park to prevent theft or loss.
In addition, the following is not allowed in the park: female dogs in heat; unattended dogs; puppies younger than 4 months old; human food; glass containers; spike collars or choke collars; and sick dogs.
The park is located at the Sportplex behind the lower softball fields.