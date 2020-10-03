Leanne Colley had a little bit of deja vu on Saturday after she found the medallion.
Colley located the Wind Creek Casino & Hotel Medallion around 6:15 a.m. Saturday morning at the Charles E. Bailey Sportplex.
Colley said she was the lucky winner again two years ago when she found the medallion on the last day of Sun Festival and the Wind Creek Casino & Hotel Medallion Hunt.
"I remember coming up here on Saturday morning two years ago meeting (late editor) Mitch Sneed," Colley said. "So it feels kinda funny to be up here again finding it two years later on the last day. But I was really excited to find it again. We do this every year."
Colley said the medallion was located at the tanks.
The clue read:
Colley said she was headed to the horse arena but decided to stop by the tanks first, where she found the medallion.
"Had I entered the Sportplex on the other side instead of the Springhill side, somebody else would've found it first," Colley said. "The tanks were the first thing I came to. It was dark; I was running down through there and nobody was in sight. There's so many places it could've been at the Sportplex but 'the ride without keys' made it pretty easy."
Not only did Colley find the medallion this year and two years ago, but she said several of her family members have also located the medallion over the years. It is a family affair every year as Colley and all her family members go out hunting the prized gold-plated medallion.
"My brother is really good with this," Colley said. "He'd figured out Scott Accounting in 10 minutes the other day. His wife, my sister-in-law, is also very good at this. Well, I'm good at it too — we all are. My sister-in-law found one behind the library the first year (of Sun Festival). It's fun."
Colley said she enjoys solving the clues but doesn't mind when they're quick to solve either.
"I like when they're easy sometimes," Colley said.
Colley brought her son, Locher, to get their photo taken with the medallion and was awarded a $200 check for her efforts.
The medallion hunt was held Monday through Saturday this week as part of the annual Sun Festival Alexander City. Sun Festival continues through today as Tykes in Trucks is held in downtown Alexander City from 9 a.m. to noon along with the KidsFest Build Your Own Sundae at Carlisle's from 9 a.m. until noon.