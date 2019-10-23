Lake Martin scenes depicted by Stephens Elementary School students will be on display Thursday at Alexander City City Hall.
The pictures were made for the Lake Martin Resource Association’s annual Celebrate Lake Martin T-shirt contest and an opening reception for the contestants will be held from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Thursday.
Art teacher Debra Griffith said the event is a way for families to see their children’s artwork and this is the fourth year the event has been held. Alexander City Mayor Tommy Spraggins will honor the students who placed in the contest.
“I think (city hall is) a great spot,” Griffith said. “We’re hoping that everyone feels welcome.”
The T-shirt contest has been held for 10 years, and third -grader Trinitee Strong’s depiction or herself, her family and LMRA president John Thompson won the contest this year. On Thursday, all Stephens’ students and staff will wear T-shirts with Strong’s artwork on it at an assembly.
T-shirts with Strong’s drawing will also be given out to volunteers at the annual Renew Our Rivers cleanup Nov. 1 and Nov. 2 at Wind Creek State Park. Students are encouraged to participate in the cleanup
“The kids play a big role in the whole part of our environmental education part,” Thompson said. “The kids get it; they understand it. They know this is important. They leave with a better understanding of the cleanliness and the importance that the lake is here for the future generations.”
Griffith and Thompson thought all the students did a great job. Students have worked on the projects since the beginning of the school year.
“I’m so impressed with the way it turned out,” Thompson said. “It’s worth taking some time and walking around and seeing what third- and fourth-grade students can produce.”
The artwork will remain in city hall through Nov. 5.
“This is a best chance for parents to see the artwork and be able to see what the students do and what a great job their art teacher does to get it done,” Thompson said.