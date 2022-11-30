This coming Monday, the annual Christmas parade will march through the streets of Alexander City.
The parade will go down Cherokee Street toward Benjamin Russell High School then up Church Street and down Tallapoosa Street, starting at 6 p.m.
The parade will line up at Comer Street, which will be blocked off that day starting at around 3:30 p.m. The streets used for the route will be closed when the parade starts and will open back up as the parade passes.
Kim Dunn, director of marketing and special events with Alexander City Chamber of Commerce, said attendees can expect to see a variety of organizations and floats.
Some participants in the parade include fire departments, churches, youth groups, dance teams, bands and Main Street Family Care, who is their presenting sponsor.
In addition to Main Street Family Care, the Santa sponsor this year is Marsha C. Mason Law Firm and the Grand Marshal sponsor is TR Auto Group.
Dunn said their Grand Marshal every year is the recipient of the Community Spirit Award and this year that is Kenny Dean.
On top of that, they also select a parade theme for participants to plan floats and costumes around. This year’s theme is Santa’s Helpers.
“It's always such a fun time for the community — to just come together,” Dunn said. “People start lining the streets so early. We'll see cars parked, holding spots, early in the morning even and so it's just a fun time for our community to come out and enjoy the holiday season.”
