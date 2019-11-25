Holiday cheer is continuing in Alexander City as the annual Hometown Christmas Parade is set for 6 p.m. Monday.
This year’s theme is “12 Days of Christmas.”
The Alexander City Chamber of Commerce, which hosts the parade, is still taking applications for participating groups until the end of today. About 55 to 60 groups are expected to participate this year, according to chamber vice president of marketing and special events Kim Dunn.
“It’s fun to see so many people come out seeing all the (floats),” Dunn said. “It’s about seeing all the fun and excitement on the kids faces as they watch it.”
The floats are made by groups including churches, bands and nonprofits and a special appearance by Santa Claus.
“It’s a little bit of everything,” Dunn said. “People line the street along the route and watch the parade.”
This year’s grand marshal in Jeannine Williams, who was awarded the chamber’s community spirit award. Williams is the Valley Bank vice president and retail administrative assistant and is on the board of directors for the Sarah Carlisle Towery/Alabama Art Colony on Lake Martin.
“The committee chose her based on her community involvement back in January,” Dunn said.
Dunn said Radney Funeral Home is the presenting sponsor, S&S Discount Tire Pros is the grand marshal sponsor and Marsha C Mason Law Firm is the Santa sponsor.
The parade will start at Comer Street and proceed on Cherokee Road toward Benjamin Russell. After passing the high school, the route goes up Church Street to the roundabout, turns on Tallapoosa Street and ends at the bottom of the hill.
“I think (the parade is) very important,” Dunn said. “It’s one of those things that can bring the community together.”
Dunn encourages everyone to attend and clean up after themselves if they bring food or drink with them.