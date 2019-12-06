Alexander City is turning into a winter wonderland for the first downtown Christmas celebration Dec. 14. Main Street Alexander City and the Alexander City Parks and Recreation Department partnered this year to combine the free Christmas event.
“Our goal is for people to feel like they’re in a Hallmark movie,” Main Street Alexander City executive director Stacey Jeffcoat said. “That’s what we’re going for is that feeling.”
The event will hold multiple family-friendly activities throughout the day starting at 10 a.m. Events include a holiday market, letters to and pictures with Santa, a cookie decorating contest and a Polar Express train ride.
“We are excited about this,” Jeffcoat said. “This is going to be a lot of fun for our community.”
Boys & Girls Club of the Lake Martin Area will hold its annual reindeer race at the event, which has a blindfolded person steer a cart with another person navigating around obstacles. The event starts at 11 a.m.
Main Street and the Alexander City Chamber of Commerce are also hosting “Shop Local Saturday,” where every person who spends $50 at a chamber business will receive one entry to win $500.
While snow is a rarity in Alabama, snow tubing and a frozen playground will be available Saturday afternoon. Jeffcoat said a company is placing 40,000 pounds of ice on Strand Park for the events that will start at 2 p.m.
There will also be a window-decorating contest for downtown businesses and there is a people’s choice award for the contest.
“All of our merchants have beautiful windows and have gotten into the spirit of the season,” Jeffcoat said. “I’m really looking forward to the community coming together downtown.”
Main Street and the parks and recreation department have been planning the event for six months, according to Jeffcoat.
“A lot of time has gone into it,” Jeffcoat said. “We have things we’re planning to add (to it for) next year.”
Jeffcoat encourages those interested to pay attention to Main Street Alexander City and Alexander City Parks and Recreation’s Facebook pages for more information on event times and locations.