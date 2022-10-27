202108021 A Little Love Concert036.jpg
Cliff Williams / The Outlook Chad Wilson performs on the stage on Main Street in Alexander City for the inaugural Lake Martin Songwriters Festival and the A Little Love Concert.

 CLIFF WILLIAMS 334-740-1116

It’s been 25 years since Alexander City native Chad Wilson has been on stage at the Grand Ole Opry.

Lake Martin Songwriters
Cliff Williams is a staff writer for Tallapoosa Publishers.

