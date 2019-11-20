It will be an evening of music as the Capitol Sounds Concert Band performs at 7 p.m. Thursday at Benjamin Russell’s auditorium. Alex City Arts is hosting the Montgomery-based band as part of its 2019-20 season.
“We’ve had them before and they’re a very entertaining group,” Alex City Arts president Mary Wood-Perry said. “It’s been several years so (we’re) looking forward to having them again. They put on a good show.”
The band, which has performed twice in Alex City, is an all-volunteer nonprofit organization. Percussionist John Jackson has directed the band for 17 years.
“We play a wide variety of music, similar to what you’d hear in a high school or college band,” Jackson said. “We play classical arrangements, patriotic or march-style music and we’ll also do pop arrangements, jazz; we can even do big band.”
Jackson said the band will feature a little bit of all of that Thursday but there have been a few special requests he said the band will be accommodating.
“There was a request to hear little Christmas music, so we’re gonna try to do that,” Jackson said. “There was also a request to hear a little Glen Miller so we’ll do a medley of his favorites too.”
He said there will be one other special treat as Benjamin Russell band director Dale Bloodworth will get involved in the performance.
“He will be a featured soloist,” Jackson said. “He plays the tuba.”
Jackson said the band and Bloodworth will play Original Dixieland Jazz Band song “Tiger Rag” but call it “Tuba Tiger Rag” for Thursday’s performance.
“That ought to be a fun edition to the performance,” Jackson said.
Jackson is looking forward to performing in Alex City with about 50 others in the band.
“We love to play concerts, not only just for Montgomery but for the surrounding areas,” Jackson said. “We’re always appreciative of the Alex City Arts Council for inviting us. It gives us an opportunity to go out and perform for other folks in the area. And it’s good to take an out-of-town trip every now and then.
“It’s a great facility there and everybody’s very warm and hospitable and certainly Mr. Bloodworth is very accomadating letting us borrow his band equipment so we don’t have to haul it from Montgomery.”
The members of the band have graduated high school and some are still in college.
Wood-Perry hopes Benjamin Russell’s marching band students attend the program to get to know the concert band.
“We feel like it gives a variety to our programming,” Perry said. “(The concert) gives the high school students who are studying band (to see those) who are seasoned in performance.”
The concert is the third show of the season for Alex City Arts. Perry said the season so far has been excellent.
“Everything has been going great,” Wood-Perry said. “We look forward to the band coming in and entertaining us with a variety of music.”
Students and children get in to the concert for free, which Alex City Arts does to let them enjoy shows they may not otherwise experience.
“That’s something we’ve always done and we’re proud to do,” Wood-Perry said. “If (residents) really want to be entertained and enjoy a good evening of music, they ought to come.”
Tickets are $15 for adults and can be purchased at the event or at www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4292907.
“We look forward to coming and invite everyone to come out and join us for a great evening of music,” Jackson said. “Hopefully it’ll have something for everyone.”
Managing editor Santana Wood contributed to this story.