After a pandemic year, businesses were thankful for the patrons who did turn out to support local businesses as part of the Alexander City Chamber of Commerce annual Holiday Open House.
Some merchants said the turnout was not as high as previous years but they were still pleasantly surprised with the amount of shoppers Sunday and thankful for all the business the event brought.
For every $25 spent, shoppers were entered into a drawing for $250 in Chamber Cash. The event was held from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at participating businesses. The winner will be announced at a later date. Special deals and savings were also offered during the open house event while some merchants even had refreshments.
With COVID-19 cases on the rise in Alexander City, the chamber asked patrons to please stay home if they are sick and if they were to attend, to follow common protocols to mitigate the spread of the virus.