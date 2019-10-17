What started as a way to support a faculty member with breast cancer at Horseshoe Bend has continued as an annual fashion show to support those with cancer.
Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) advisor Felicia Williams said the fashion show started 11 years ago. The event supported the American Cancer Society.
“It’s kind of evolved over the years into the Pink and Teal Fashion Show because we lost (someone) — she was a childhood friend of mine and she was a faculty member — to ovarian cancer,” Williams said.
The school also lost another FCCLA advisor to cervical cancer and decided to change the show to include teal, the color for ovarian cancer.
The 11th annual Pink and Teal Fashion Show will be held at 1:45 p.m. Oct. 29.
“We do it every year,” Williams said. “My FCCLA kids enjoy it. They can’t wait for it every year and I think our students do too. They really enjoy it.”
The students plan their own pink and or teal outfits to wear down the runway at the school’s cafeteria and auditorium, Williams said.
“Different (outfits) win different years depending on what they look like, maybe (what) their attitude is and how they want to show their spirit for the fashion show,” Williams said. “We have a good competition usually every year.”
Most of the show’s participants are elementary school students, but high school students like to help with setting up and running the show, according to Williams.
“The elementary (students) gets into it more than high school,” Williams said.
The event also features a speaker who has either cancer or knows someone who was diagnosed. Previous speakers include community leader Brownie Caldwell, Stacy Benton and Chappy’s Deli co-owner David Barranco.
“(Barranco’s story) shocked everybody because they didn’t think men could have breast cancer,” Williams said. “He did a really good job.”
Williams is still planning this year’s speaker.
The show is open to anyone who wants to attend and invites cancer survivors to attend.
“Before I was assistant principal they were still doing (the show),” principal James Aulner said. “I think everybody has a connection with somebody who has breast cancer or some kind of cancer.”
Williams said the event is accepting donations at the door for entry. The donations will benefit nonprofit Tallapoosa’s Caring REFUGE, which assists county residents with cancer diagnoses and those who are are undergoing treatments.
Tallapoosa’s Caring REFUGE provides temporary financial assistance for basic needs, prays for individuals and their families, provides a listening ear and lends a helping hand and supports and encourages patients, according to its website.
“Everything we do for the fashion show stays in Tallapoosa County to help people here in Tallapoosa County,” Williams said.
Williams is hoping for a good turnout. Last year’s decorations were “Little Mermaid” themed and this year’s will be a surprise.
Two current and one retired faculty members were recently diagnosed with breast cancer. Williams said people should attend the event because it’s for a great cause.
“I think it’s something important to our community because it touches so many lives in our community,” Williams said. “I would like the community to come out and support our fashion show.”