Benjamin Russell seniors have the opportunity to stake their claim this year and personalize their parking spots to add some excitement and recognition to their final time in school.
Rising seniors can pay an extra $30 on top of the $30 parking permit fee to paint their parking spots.
“Other schools out there have been doing it and someone brought the idea to (principal) Dr. (Anthony) Wilkinson,” BRHS assistant principal Tracy McGhee said. “It was too late last year when it was brought to us to do it so we wanted to do it this year.”
While McGhee wants the seniors to be creative and showcase their interests, there are guidelines for the designs.
“There are things they can and cannot put on their spots,” McGhee said. “No offensive language, pictures, symbols — nothing inappropriate. We want them to try to stay away from anything controversial or political.”
The design must be approved before being painted and has to be drawn exactly as the sketch is presented to administration. Students must provide their own paint and supplies and re-paint the spot black at the end of the school year.
“It’s their spot though; we want it to be all about them,” McGhee said.
Students will first prime their parking spots then paint them on a separate day. The due date to get their painting approved is Sept. 3 and students will paint their spots on Sept. 19.
BRHS seniors are always given designated spots for parking; this year they have the opportunity to take additional ownership.
“Whenever they pay for parking, it has a number on it and that’s where they have to park every day,” McGhee said. “We have a senior section, a band section, one for juniors and sophomores.”
The painting applies only to the seniors though as an added perk.
“Basically we’re just trying to get them to tell us a little about themselves — what they’re interested in, their likes — we want them to personalize it,” McGhee said.
Virtual students who choose to return to traditional bricks-and-mortar schooling have the opportunity to still purchase a parking spot if they are available.