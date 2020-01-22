A night of nostalgia is in order for those attending Sail On: The Beach Boys Tribute at 7 p.m. Thursday at Benjamin Russell’s auditorium.
“We’re excited they’re going to be here,” Alexander City Arts director Mary Wood Perry said. “They have a good reputation and we feel like it’s going to be and enjoyable concert. We look forward to a good crowd turning out (and) an evening of reminiscing and having fun.”
Alexander City Arts regularly hosts tribute bands each season previously including the Eagles, Motown and The Beatles.
The band will perform classic hits and Perry is hoping it will play “California Girls,” “Fun, Fun, Fun” and “Barbara Ann.”
“I look forward to meeting these guys,” Perry said. “I’ve spoken with them individually over the last few weeks. They have a varied background. I grew up on the Beach Boys music so I look forward to hearing some of it again.”
Tickets are $20 for adults and are free for children and students and can be purchased at the door.
“In order to keep Alexander City Arts bringing quality entertainment we need the participation of the community to support it,” Perry said. “We’ve always allowed students and children to attend our programs for free. We think that should encourage them.”
Perry said the concert provides a night of entertainment for residents but is also a way to support the community.
“I think it’s important for the community to have choices in what they get to see and (we) provide it in Alexander City where they don’t have to drive to Montgomery, Birmingham or Atlanta,” Perry said.
The organization has 200 patrons this season and Perry is hoping 300 people attend Thursday’s concert.
“We never know until it happens,” Perry said.
Alex City Arts has one more show for the season after Thursday which will feature Jim Stafford 7 p.m. March 12. Perry said the season has gone well so far and the group is already looking at programs to bring in next season.
“We have gotten accolades on them from our audience,” Perry said. “I think this season has been great.”